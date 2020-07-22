Samuel L. Jackson, Ryan Reynolds re-teaming for Quibi animated series Futha Mucka

Quibi is bringing us the Hitman's Bodyguard reunion we've all been waiting for.

Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds are coming together again for a new animated series on the "quick bite" streaming service, titled (of course) Futha Mucka, in a nod to Jackson's propensity for a certain expletive. We're not sure we can offer a better description of the show than that given in the official synopsis, as follows:

"Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds love each other. More accurately, Ryan loves Sam. When asked for comment on his feelings for Ryan, Sam said 'tell them I couldn’t be reached for comment.' When a minor mishap causes Sam to become Ryan’s primary caregiver, s--- gets weird. Ryan is delighted to spend all of his time with Sam. Sam couldn’t be reached for comment."

Given that Reynolds and Jackson's chemistry was undeniably the best part of The Hitman's Bodyguard, a series that simply follows them hanging out together and getting on each other's nerves is an idea we can endorse. The two will also reunite in a sequel to the 2017 film, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, which was set for release in August before being pushed to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking of which, is it us or does Futha Mucka sound like the first great comedy series of the COVID era? Imagine a season finale in which Reynolds has healed, only for the pandemic to strike and force the two actors to quarantine together for season 2. That's gold, Jerry, gold!