If you couldn't help but wonder about Samantha's fate... America's favorite thirsty woman is just fine.

When Sex and the City returns to HBO Max in the form of And Just Like That Dec. 9, Kim Cattrall, who portrayed the deliciously sex-obsessed Samantha on the original series and in two films, will not be a part of it. But that doesn't mean Samantha is resting in peace (or otherwise).

In an interview with the New York Times, showrunner and executive producer Michael Patrick King revealed that Samantha is not dead on the new show. "Nobody's dead," he said. "Nobody."

This means that though Samantha won't appear on screen, she hasn't been ignominiously asked. It also means Big (Chris Noth) isn't dead either, which we already knew or at least suspected from photos and teaser footage.

In fact, the series also won't address cast member Willie Garson's off-screen death. Garson died during the filming of And Just Like That, but King felt acknowledging it on screen wouldn't fit with the tone they wanted to achieve.

"It wasn't charming," he told the Times. "And I knew that the audience would know."

Fans speculated what Samantha's fate might be in the new series when the revival was first announced. Cattrall had made it clear since 2010 that she wasn't interested in continuing in the role, and in 2017, some blamed her for the dissolution of a third movie that was in the works.

But Sarah Jessica Parker and King have never intimated that Samantha would be deceased in the new story. "Samantha isn't part of this story," Parker wrote on Instagram previously. "But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do."

