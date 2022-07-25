Samantha Bee's Full Frontal will end with its current season

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee won't be returning to TBS after its current season 7.

TBS released a statement on Monday announcing the end of Samantha Bee's late-night talk show, one of the very few late-night talk shows to be hosted by a woman.

"Samantha Bee is honored to have hosted the Emmy award-winning series Full Frontal with Samantha Bee on TBS for seven seasons, but the show will not return to the network this fall," a statement from the network reads.

"Full Frontal most recently received its 19th Emmy nomination, for Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series," the statement continues. "Bee made television history in the late-night space, paving the way for female voices in what has traditionally been, and continues to be a male dominated landscape. Full Frontal with Samantha Bee consistently broke barriers with Sam and her team boldly using political satire to entertain, inform, and empower viewers, while embracing critically underrepresented stories, particularly about women."

full-frontal-with-samantha-bee 'Full Frontal with Samantha Bee' is not returning to TBS after season 7. | Credit: TBS

Bee continuously drew the ire of conservatives, particularly alt-right believers. A recent video from the show saw Bee urging everyone to "raise hell in our cities, in Washington, in every restaurant Justice Alito eats at for the rest of his life" after the Supreme Court overturned the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that secured abortion rights on a federal level.

"I can't describe how painful it is to be here now in a place where the Supreme Court has the power to erase 50 years of constitutional law," she said in the video. "Make no mistake, this is not where it ends. Conservatives will not rest until they come for all of our rights. Everything we have fought for could be lost, unless we take it back."

A statement from a TBS spokesperson to EW confirms this was a network decision. "As we continue to shape our new programming strategy, we've made some difficult, business-based decisions. Full Frontal With Samantha Bee will not return to TBS," the statement reads. "We are proud to have been the home to Full Frontal with Samantha Bee and thank Sam, and the rest of the Emmy-nominated team for their groundbreaking work. We celebrate this extraordinarily talented cast and crew and look forward to exploring new opportunities to work with them in the future."

Amber Ruffin on Peacock's The Amber Ruffin Show is currently the most prominent female host in the late-night talk show space. "It's the same white man problem. There are too many white men doing the same job," Chelsea Handler, who had her own late-night show for a time, told Variety ahead of guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Full Frontal marks the latest TBS series to get the axe after the Warner Bros. Discovery network merger, following Chad and The Big D.

