We couldn't help but wonder: Is Sam about to say 'hey' to Che?

Sam Smith 'up to something unholy' on the set of And Just Like That... — appearing in season 2

Smith and the AJLT official Instagram shared a couple photos of the Grammy- and Oscar-winner behind the scenes of the HBO Max dramedy's second season with the caption, "Up to something unholy on set."

Reps for Smith did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment, but HBO Max confirms that Smith will indeed appear in the new season. In what capacity, we'll have to wait to see.

However, Smith, who identifies as non-binary, could easily fit into the circle of AJLT's local polarizing queer podcaster Che Diaz, portrayed by non-binary actor Sara Ramirez. Last we saw Che, they were moving to L.A. to star in a television pilot with maybe/sorta girlfriend Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) in tow, albeit temporarily. But is it, though?

Smith is yet another high-profile guest star on the upcoming season of the Sex and the City spin-off, following the return of the anti-Big, John Corbett as Aidan. Last month, Sarah Jessica Parker and the AJLT Instagram shared a few snaps of Carrie (Parker) and Aidan strolling hand in hand down the middle of the street, as New Yorkers often do, with the caption, "Shh. Don't tell anyone."

We're really playing fast and loose with keeping secrets this season. Last we saw of Carrie and Aidan, they were making out in Abu Dhabi in the Citizen Kane of schlock known as Sex and the City 2, the 2010 cinematic event that gifted unto the world "Lawrence of My Labia." In the movie, which is technically canon, Aidan was married with kids, so maybe both he and the Widow Preston have finally found their way back to one another. Smoothly, this time.

Yeah, right, this is Carrie "You Have to Forgive Me" Bradshaw we're talking about. But as long as Petrovsky — or worse, Berger — is nowhere in sight, we'll take it.

Anyway, you can hate-watch or love-watch or just simply endure the second season of And Just Like That... when it premieres on HBO Max... whenever that may be since a release date has yet to be announced.

