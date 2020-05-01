Scrubs and Cougar Town actor Sam Lloyd dies at 56

Sam Lloyd, best known for his portrayal of hangdog lawyer Ted Buckland on Scrubs, has died. He was 56.

In January 2019, Lloyd was diagnosed with cancer, after doctors discovered an inoperable brain tumor that had metastasized from his lungs. A representative for the actor confirmed his death to EW.

Sam Lloyd was a steady onscreen presence for three decades, appearing in a litany of movies and TV shows, including Cougar Town, Modern Family, Desperate Housewives, The West Wing, and Galaxy Quest. He came from an acting family. His father Sam Lloyd III was also an actor, and he is the nephew of Back to the Future's Christopher Lloyd. He appeared with the latter multiple times, guest-starring together on Malcolm in the Middle and The West Wing.

Lloyd was beloved for his portrayal of singing lawyer Ted Buckland on NBC's Scrubs, which he played in 95 episodes and reprised on ABC's Cougar Town. He had a memorable extended role as Dr. Albert Goldfine, Bree's (Marcia Cross) marriage counselor, on Desperate Housewives. Seinfeld fans will also recognize him as Ricky, the guy who became obsessed with Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and designed mannequins that resembled her after meeting her on the subway. He has over 60 screen credits to his name.

The actor was also known for his musical work; his a cappella group the Blanks appeared several times on Scrubs, and he was a member of a Beatles tribute band called the Butties.

Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence paid tribute to Lloyd with a Twitter post: "Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today. (Ted). Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many."

Star Zach Braff also paid tribute to Lloyd, writing, "Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy."

