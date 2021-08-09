The century-spanning Starz drama returns for its sixth season in 2022.

Sam Heughan celebrates Outlander anniversary with photo of Catríona Balfe napping with a dead body

Sam Heughan is getting nostalgic for the early days of his Outlander experience.

To mark the seventh anniversary of Outlander's premiere, the show's star posted a carousel of throwback photos from the first season of the century-spanning Starz drama on Monday.

In the shots, Heughan, who plays Jamie Fraser on the series, reads a script while cozying up next to a crew of mannequins representing dead bodies — likely the ones used in a scene from season one, episode 15 in which Black Jack (Tobias Menzies) throws Claire (Caitríona Balfe) out a trap door in the floor of Wentworth Prison and she lands in a mass grave full of executed inmates.

"7 years ago today @outlander_starz premiered!" Heughan captioned the images. "These are the first photos I have on my phone (I actually lost my phone on set in the prison whilst filming the season 1 finale). After 7 years, looks like nothings changed, still learning my lines whilst Cait sleeps."

In one of the photos, Balfe can be seen napping, using one of the corpses as a pillow.

The sixth season of Outlander, which premieres in early 2022, wrapped production in Scotland in June. It will consist of eight episodes, including a 90-minute season premiere. Starz has already confirmed it's getting a seventh season.

Fans concerned that this season is wee bit shorter than usual needn't panic. "We are excited to get into the editing room to work on bringing the fans one step closer to reuniting with the family back on Fraser's Ridge," showrunner Matthew B. Roberts previously said in a statement. "Filming in 2021 has presented an unprecedented set of challenges, which led us to the decision to truncate the season in order to bring the fans the most vibrant and dynamic season as soon as possible. Dinna fash, we will then film an extended season 7 with 16 episodes next year as life returns to normalcy."

The show is adapted from Diana Gabaldon's best-selling books, with season 6 based on material from A Breath of Snow and Ashes, the sixth book in the Outlander series.

It follows Claire (Balfe) and Jamie's (Heughan) fight to protect their loved ones, navigating the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America as the country moves towards revolution. Season 6 explores what happens when the disharmony and division among the inhabitants of your home makes you feel like an outsider — or, if you will, an outlander.

