On Men in Kilts, Heughan and McTavish visit the Callanish Stones on the Isle of Harris — the very ones the crew on Outlander made casts from to build the show's time traveling stones. But since the real life ones don't enable visitors to hop from century to century, what are they actually for? The guys are just as baffled as us. "Whatever reason they had for bringing things here, they had a reason," says McTavish in the clip, while Heughan runs through possible uses for them, including that they were used in a pagan ritual, or to mark a gathering spot, or to tell cycles of the moon, or — our personal favorite — "they may have been giants that were frozen." Hey, they've been there since 2900 B.C., so, truly, who can say.