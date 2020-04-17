Outlander cast rallies around Sam Heughan after he reveals years of online abuse

Outlander cast members and the show's legions of fans have reached out via social media to support Sam Heughan, who posted a shocking statement Thursday about suffering from years of bullying and harassment online.

Since early Friday morning, #WeStandwithSam has trended on Twitter after the Scottish actor said he's been falsely accused of "manipulating fans, being a closet-homosexual, trying to mislead or exhort fans for money and disregarding coronavirus advice." The latter comment has to do with Heughan's decision to stay hunkered down in Hawaii, where he went on vacation before everyone began sheltering at home because of the pandemic.

"Very sad that it's got to a point where a guy like Sam, truly one of the nicest & most positive people I know, feels he has to post this," tweeted Steven Cree, who plays Ian Murray on the Starz drama. "Since Outlander became a worldwide phenomenon, he's always led the line in exemplary fashion; not to mention his incredible charity work too."

Executive producer Maril Davis said it was "a sad reminder that we all need to be respectful and kind to one another," while Outlander series author Diana Gabaldon author said, "I don't know what possesses some people, but the bottom line is Sam's private life is exactly that. _Nothing_ he does is anyone's business."

Outlander star Caitriona Balfe, who plays Heughan's onscreen wife, posted the most pointed comments about the show's outspoken stans, who have subjected Heughan and his circle of friends and family to "personal slurs, shaming, abuse, death threats, stalking, sharing of private information and vile, false narrative," according to his social media post.

"Sad that Sam has had to come out and say all this," Balfe wrote on Twitter. "I would have thought mean bitchy behavior would have been left in the school yard. But unfortunately a VERY SMALL but very vocal part of this fandom use their energy to write and say awful untrue things. Maybe they should ..harness all that energy to get involved in their local charities... And honestly it’s quite simple ... If you don’t like us .. it’s a big beautiful world out there. Find something you do love and enjoy that. Life as it’s all too clear right now is short. Why waste it hating."

