Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish hit the road for travel docuseries Men in Kilts

Outlander type TV Show network Starz genre Romance

Fantasy

Drama

Are you ready for a wee trek around the highlands?

On Wednesday, Starz announced their new upcoming travel docuseries Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham, created by and starring Outlander faves Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser) and Graham McTavish (Murtagh Fitzgibbons). The half-hour, eight-episode series celebrates Scottish history and culture as Heughan and McTavish discover the rich, complex heritage of their native country, meeting various local artisans and experts, and — most importantly — occasionally donning kilts along the way.

Image zoom Peter Sandground

Fans of Outlander will recognize certain pivotal landmarks from the show (and real-life Scottish history, obvs) such as Inverness and the Culloden battlefield as well as other notable sites like Glencoe, the site of a great massacre and major clan feud. From the looks of the teaser trailer, there's plenty of stunning scenery and banter between the two friends — as well as the occasional war cry. "I cannot believe this was your idea of a good time," McTavish jokes in the clip, while Heughan adds, "The story of two men who know nothing." Looks like we'll all be going on this educational adventure together.

"The genuine curiosity and passion that Sam and Graham have for the landscapes they visit and the stories they uncover while traveling through the heart of Scotland makes Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham a truly enjoyable journey of discovery for the audience,” said Christina Davis, president of Original Programming at Starz in a statement. “The series gives context and texture to Highland life and history, woven together, much like the tartan for which Scotland is so famous, and we look forward to taking this road trip with these two great friends.”

A premiere date has not yet been announced. Watch the clip above.

Related content: