Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish transform into hobbits in Men in Kilts clip

Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish are trading time travel standing stones for one ring to rule them all.

In an exclusive clip from Friday's episode of their Starz travel series Men in Kilts, Heughan and McTavish transform into creatures of Middle Earth. While McTavish is given the ears and long hair of an elf, Heughan (and his impressive biceps) are made over into a dwarf, complete with curly red hair, a matted beard, and a bulbous nose.

Heughan surprises McTavish with his new look in the clip, sending the two of them into giggles as they touch each other's prosthetic ears. Heughan even puts on a rumbly, thick accent and crouches a little to really get into character.

While the first season of Men in Kilts followed the two Outlander stars around their homeland of Scotland, this second season has sent them south of the equator to New Zealand.

"The combination of Graham now living there and the country having such a rich Scottish history made it the perfect location for the second season," director Kevin Johnston previously told EW of the reason behind their new locale.

While they spend plenty of time chasing thrills on ziplines and exploring the natural beauty of New Zealand, no trip to the Kiwi nation is complete without a taste of its most famous exports — the Weta Workshop and the Lord of the Rings franchise.

Watch the clip above for more. Men in Kilts airs Fridays at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

