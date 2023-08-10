The two Scots ham it up behind the scenes (and in front of the camera, too).

Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish meet lizards and go diving in New Zealand for Men in Kilts season 2

Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish are trading kilts for kiwis.

The friends and Outlander stars are hitting the road for Men in Kilts season 2, and EW has an exclusive behind-the-scenes look of their trip through New Zealand — straight from their very own cameras.

The first season of Men in Kilts found the two men exploring the culture and history of their homeland, Scotland, but now they're going down under. "The combination of Graham now living there and the country having such a rich Scottish history made it the perfect location for the second season," director Kevin Johnston tells EW of why they chose New Zealand as their new locale.

Men In Kilts exclusives Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish on 'Men in Kilts' | Credit: Starz

The four-episode season will take them around the national parks, natural beauty, and cultural landmarks of the country. "We explored a handful of themes over the course of the season, but ultimately we simply wanted to showcase what a breathtaking country New Zealand is, how wonderful the people are and how much fun you can have if you go there," Johnston adds of the way they structured the season. Season 1 had more distinct episode categories like "Food and Drink," "Scottish Support," and "Culture and Tradition."

Season 2 will indulge the adrenaline junkies by taking Heughan and McTavish to glaciers, on dives, face-to-face with lizards, and more. Johnston jokes that "Sam's driving" was the wildest part of the season, though "between asking our crew to go face-to-face with massive great white sharks or precariously transport gear while strapped into New Zealand's tallest zip line, it's hard to choose. That being said, landing a helicopter on top of an uninhabited glacier with just Sam and Graham was something I will never forget. Shout out to our producer Ursula [Collison] for making that happen and our director of photography, Simon [Weekes], for capturing the moment so beautifully."

Men In Kilts exclusives Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish on 'Men in Kilts' | Credit: Starz

Season 3 has yet to be greenlit, though Johnston says if he had his druthers they'd head to Japan next.

The four-episode season kicks off Aug. 11 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on Starz. Check out more behind-the-scenes photos below.

Men In Kilts exclusives Graham McTavish gets a makeover on 'Men in Kilts' | Credit: Starz

Men In Kilts exclusives Graham McTavish and Sam Heughan on 'Men in Kilts' | Credit: Starz

Men In Kilts exclusives Graham McTavish, Sam Heughan, and New Zealanders on 'Men in Kilts' | Credit: Starz

Men In Kilts exclusives Graham McTavish and Sam Heughan on 'Men in Kilts' | Credit: Starz

Men In Kilts exclusives Graham McTavish on 'Men in Kilts' | Credit: Starz

Men In Kilts exclusives The cast of 'Men in Kilts' | Credit: Starz

Men In Kilts exclusives Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish on 'Men in Kilts' | Credit: Starz

Men In Kilts exclusives An RV on 'Men in Kilts' | Credit: Starz

Men In Kilts exclusives Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish on 'Men in Kilts' | Credit: Starz

Men In Kilts exclusives New Zealand on 'Men in Kilts' | Credit: Starz

Men In Kilts exclusives New Zealand on 'Men in Kilts' | Credit: Starz

