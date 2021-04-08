Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish are ready for battle in Men in Kilts season finale clip
The Scots put their Outlander fight training to good use in the last episode of season 1 of their travel docuseries.
The Men in Kilts are ready for battle.
In an exclusive clip for the season finale of Starz travel docuseries, Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish are visiting a landmark that'll be all too familiar to Outlander fans — or fans of Scottish history, in general. Aye, you guessed it: they're headed to the Battle of Culloden battlefield in Drummossie Moor in the Scottish Highlands.
The teaser sees Heughan and McTavish learn to wield a sword — something both their characters on the century-spanning drama are all too familiar with. Though these swords may be a little sharper than the props on Outlander, with McTavish commenting, "If this was brought down with force, it's razor sharp, on someone's shoulder, it would just cut through them like butter." Yikes.
A critical turning point in both Scottish history and Outlander, the Battle of Culloden changed the nation and its people forever.
The Men in Kilts season 1 finale airs Sunday, April 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.
Related content:
- Keegan Allen previews Liam's 'breaking point' as Walker returns
- Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish are ready for battle in Men in Kilts season finale clip
- First look: Literary star Claire Vaye Watkins' next novel will tackle all the taboo topics
- The Real World's Heather B. reveals the scene she wished was never cut from the first season
Comments