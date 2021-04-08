The Scots put their Outlander fight training to good use in the last episode of season 1 of their travel docuseries.

Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish are ready for battle in Men in Kilts season finale clip

The Men in Kilts are ready for battle.

In an exclusive clip for the season finale of Starz travel docuseries, Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish are visiting a landmark that'll be all too familiar to Outlander fans — or fans of Scottish history, in general. Aye, you guessed it: they're headed to the Battle of Culloden battlefield in Drummossie Moor in the Scottish Highlands.

The teaser sees Heughan and McTavish learn to wield a sword — something both their characters on the century-spanning drama are all too familiar with. Though these swords may be a little sharper than the props on Outlander, with McTavish commenting, "If this was brought down with force, it's razor sharp, on someone's shoulder, it would just cut through them like butter." Yikes.

MEN IN KILTS: A ROADTRIP WITH SAM AND GRAHAM Image zoom Credit: Starz

A critical turning point in both Scottish history and Outlander, the Battle of Culloden changed the nation and its people forever.

The Men in Kilts season 1 finale airs Sunday, April 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.