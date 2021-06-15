Salma Hayek fondly recalls her pet owl vomiting a 'ball of rat hair' on Harry Styles

The actress says the singer-songwriter was "super cool" about the situation.

From purple feather boas to pearl necklaces over frumpy blue sweaters, there's no look Harry Styles can't pull off - except, maybe, a ball of dead rat fur regurgitated onto his head by Salma Hayek's pet owl.

In a preview of Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Oscar-nominated actress recalled the hilarious moment when her live-in owl, Kering, perched atop the former One Direction pop star and decorated his hair with the remains of her last meal.

"One time there was a very important celebrity - I will not say his name - he was really excited about the owl and was hoping that the owl would go on his head because it was on me," Hayek explained, at first refusing to reveal the singer's identity. "The minute he least expected it, [Kering landed] on his head.... and this thing came out, this ball of rat hair was on his head."

Salma Hayek; Harry Styles Salma Hayek recalls her pet owl vomiting on Harry Styles' head. | Credit: The Ellen DeGeneres Show; Inset: Anthony Pham via Getty Images

Hayek assured DeGeneras that "he was okay" and "didn't scream" because he understood that this kind of thing "happens sometimes when you have guests" in a home ruled by a feathered predator.

DeGeneres later probed Hayek to reveal the celebrity's identity, and after doing so, the upcoming Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard actress stressed that Styles was "super cool" about the incident.

Hayek previously told PEOPLE that the owl - named after the company owned by her husband, François-Henri Pinault - "sleeps in the room" with her when her spouse is out of town, and that the pair share a special bond.

"We have certain routines before we go to sleep," she said. "I watch TV with my iPad, and she likes to stand on the iPad."

A representative for Styles didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment on his run-in with Hayek's owl. Watch Hayek's version of events above.

