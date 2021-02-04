Salma Hayek to give breasts a voice in A Boob's Life comedy series

The HBO Max series is based on the upcoming Leslie Lehr memoir A Boob's Life: How America's Obsession Shaped Me...and You.

If your breasts could speak to you, what would they say?

Salma Hayek will explore this topic as part of a new HBO Max series based on Leslie Lehr's upcoming memoir A Boob's Life: How America's Obsession Shaped Me...and You. The half-hour comedy will tell the story of a woman whose life is forever changed after her breasts start talking to her, just as she's already well into a crisis of her own ahead of her 40th birthday.

"We are so appreciative that HBO Max was insightful and bold enough to develop this show with us," Hayek said in a statement to Deadline, who announced the project. "In A Boob's Life, we use breasts as a metaphor for the constant judgment women are submitted to, creating a collective sensation that no matter what we do we are never enough. In this show, we give the breast a voice that takes us through the life of a woman from a unique perspective that often we don't dare to see."

No announcement has been made as to who will portray the character of Leslie in the series.

A Boobs Life will be executive produced by Hayek, Jose Tamez, and Siobhan Flynn through their production company Ventanarosa, which notably produced Ugly Betty, and the Academy Award-winning film Frida, and Lehr. Cynthia Mort will serve as series showrunner and writer.

Lehr's memoir from Pegasus Books is set to be released on March 2.