Salina exclusively tells EW about birthing Jesus Chris during the Snatch Game and elaborates on the origins of Anetra's Gorgena Ramsey.

Salina EsTitties isn't done serving fabulous yaaaas-phemy, as the RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 star exclusively tells EW she had more gags planned for her hilarious Snatch Game performance as the Virgin Mary.

Of course, not all that goes on in the Church of RuPaul makes it to air (it's impossible to fit everything from a multi-hour shoot into a single episode), and the Los Angeles-based queen tells EW's Quick Drag podcast (below) that she took her (very horny) rendition of the religious icon one step further as the group prepared to wrap filming: She gave birth.

"I had Robin [Fierce], who's next to me, pull it out, as my nurse. She pulls it out and flings it in the air, and it flies over the [table] and everyone's just looking at Jesus Christ on the floor," Salina recalls with a laugh. "RuPaul is living, she's gagged, like, what the hell is going on? Malaysia [Babydoll Foxx] behind me as Saucy Santana goes, 'Jesus Christ!' and I turn to her and go, 'That's a great name for him: Jesus Christ!'"

Salina performed the full act Friday night at Micky's West Hollywood, where her longtime friend Frankie Grande — who shared a video of the birth in the Instagram carousel below — was in attendance.

"I didn't want it to be gory or nasty or anything, but there was an umbilical cord attached," Salina continues. "I was sitting on Jesus the whole time, so, I was waiting until I turned to Robin and she pulled it out from underneath me."

Having tried out for Drag Race five times in the past, Salina says she had plenty of backup characters (many of which she's used for her multiple audition tapes) in mind, including Mother Teresa (horny version, of course).

Salina also recalls the reason Anetra performed as "Gorgena Ramsey," the fictional sister of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay (yes, it was misspelled on Anetra's name card).

"I believe Anetra was going to do Gordon Ramsay as Gordon Ramsay, a male version, who he is," she says. "Ru said, 'Why don't you do his sister?' And she was like, 'Gorgena Ramsey?' and Ru started laughing. I think it was risk on Anetra's end. She was like, Well, if Ru is saying I should do this, I might as well do it, and she went for it, and I think it paid off in the end. She was hilarious."

Elsewhere in the podcast episode, Salina responds to Drag Race review shows that criticized her LACMA lamp post look for last week's Metallica runway, discusses her emotional conversation with Sugar and Spice in Untucked, and poignantly addresses internet chatter about her accent.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 continues Fridays at 8 p.m. on MTV, followed by new episodes of Untucked at 10 p.m. Listen to EW's full Snatch Game interview with Salina above, and listen to all episodes of EW's Quick Drag below.

