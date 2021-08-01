Saginaw Grant, actor from Breaking Bad, Harts of the West dies at 85

"It's with heavy hearts we announce a warrior has been called home," a post on Grant's Facebook page read.

Saginaw Grant, a character actor who appeared in Breaking Bad and The Lone Ranger film, has died at 85.

The actor's death was confirmed in a post on his Facebook page earlier in the week.

"It's with heavy hearts we announce a warrior has been called home," a post on Grant's page read. "Saginaw Morgan Grant, the hereditary chief and medicine man of the Sac & Fox tribe, traveled the world speaking of his traditions, his experiences, his sobriety and his faith as both a Native American and a Christian."

Saginaw Grant attends the Opening Night of the 2016 San Diego International Film Festival on September 28, 2016 in San Diego, California.

Grant, who served as a Marine in Korea, appeared in a host of television and film projects since the late 1980s. He played Auggie in Harts of the West, a television series starring Beau Bridges from 1993-1994. The actor also appeared in My Name is Earl, American Horror Story, the "Ozymandias" episode of Breaking Bad, Shameless, and also Veep.

"Saginaw was always happiest at pow wow sharing the love, energy and tradition of his people. Watching the children grow in the traditions of their ancestors and to share in the spirits of dance to the beat of the drum brought him both joy and peace," the post on his Facebook page read. "He was a jewelry maker and artist. He joins his nephew and sister Stella Wilson who passed earlier this year from Covid and his sons who preceded him in the last few years."

Lani Carmichael, the actor's publicist and longtime friend, told the Associated Press the actor died in his sleep, due to natural causes.

"He loved both Oklahoma and L.A.," the rep told the AP. "He made his home here as an actor, but he never forgot his roots in Oklahoma. He remained a fan of the Sooner Nation."

The Native American actor is survived by his daughter Lisa, his brothers, Austin Jr., and Francis Sr., and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.