Sacha Baron Cohen pranks crowd at conservative rally with racist sing-along

Who Is America? type TV Show network Showtime

Sacha Baron Cohen has taken his political satire series Who Is America? on the road with a special performance at the conservative rally "March for Our Rights 3" in Washington state on Saturday. The actor and prankster took the stage at the event, organized by a right-wing militia organization, to sing a racist song about Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and Bill Gates.

Cohen is said to have been a last-minute addition to the event funded by a big donor that arrived with their own security team. As organizers attempted to put a stop to the performance, they could not get past security so they were forced to rush the stage to unplug his microphone.

“Obama, what we gonna do? Inject him with the Wuhan flu," Cohen sings on stage referencing the name President Donald Trump has given the novel coronavirus. "Hillary Clinton, what we gonna do? Lock her up like we used to do. Here we go, one more time. I'm gonna sing, ready?"

His lyrics also took aim at the Chinese community and encouraged audience members to laugh and sing-along to "Chinese people, what we gonna do? Blow them up like in World War II."

There is no date as to when the performance will debut on the series. Season 1 debuted on the Showtime network in 2018.

Related content: