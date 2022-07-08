Sacha Baron Cohen beats Roy Moore's $95M defamation lawsuit over 'pedophile detector' sketch

The judges agreed the Who Is America? segment was "clearly comedy."

Once again, comedy is safe to terrorize unsuspecting politicians.

Score one for satire and another for Sacha Baron Cohen, who has officially defeated former Alabama Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore's $95 million defamation lawsuit against him.

The lawsuit stems from a 2018 appearance Moore made on Cohen's satirical Showtime series Who Is America?, in which Cohen makes light of the sexual misconduct allegations made against Moore during his 2017 race for the U.S. Senate.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 26: Sacha Baron Cohen attends a screening of the Oscars on Monday, April 26, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Rick Rycroft-Pool/Getty Images) Sacha Baron Cohen, comedy crusader | Credit: Rick Rycroft-Pool/Getty

During Moore's senate run, multiple women accused him of sexual assault while they were teenagers and Moore was in his 30s, and several others alleged Moore pursued romantic relationships or engaged in inappropriate or unwanted behavior with them while they were between the ages of 14 and 22.

Moore denied these allegations, and no criminal charges were brought against him, but they still made for plenty of fodder for Cohen.

In the Who Is America? segment, Cohen played Israeli anti-terrorism expert Gen. Erran Morad. While interviewing Moore, Morad pulls out a tool that, he claims, can detect pedophiles. To prove it works, Morad passes the tool over himself — with no reaction — and then Moore, triggering the "device" immediately. Needless to say, things go downhill from there. Quick.

Moore, who signed a disclosure agreement before appearing on camera, cuts the interview short, and later, he and his wife Kayla sued Cohen, claiming the waiver was unenforceable because it was obtained under false pretense. The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York dismissed Moore's lawsuit last year, but, undeterred, the disgraced ex-justice appealed.

Now, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan has upheld the lower court's decision, citing the disclosure agreement. The three presiding judges also found that the "obviously farcical" pedophile detector segment was "clearly comedy" and that "no reasonable person could believe [the pedophile detector] to be an actual, functioning piece of technology."

Moore, however, is still not laughing. He and his wife plan to appeal, yet again.

"For far too long the American people have been subjected to the antics of Sasha [sic] Baron Cohen," the Moores told the Associated Press via text. "His pusillanimous and fraudulent conduct must be stopped. We will appeal."

Let's hope this doesn't go all the way to the Supreme Court — they really don't seem to have a sense of humor these days.

