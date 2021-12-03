The teen witch is officially in Rivervale and gets straight back into conjuring on CW's 5-part crossover event.

Sabrina is officially in the CW's Riverdale. Sorry, Rivervale.

After the first three hours of Riverdale's five-episode event saw Archie (KJ Apa) get his heart cut out, Toni (Vanessa Morgan) become La Llorona, and Reggie (Charles Melton) go straight to hell, well, let's just say the residents of Rivervale could really use the help of a seasoned witch. Enter Sabrina (Keirnan Shipka).

EW has an exclusive first look at Sabrina's time on Riverdale, and it will come as no surprise that she's at Thornhill. As Sabrina says in the clip, she and Cheryl's (Madelaine Petsch) covens are in the same softball league. But what is she doing there?

She's helping Cheryl perform some sort of "transference" spell on Nana Rose (Barbara Wallace). We're not entirely sure what that means or what will come next, but if there's a comet in Rivervale, you know things are about to get weird.

