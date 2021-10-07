The biggest crossover between Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Riverdale is about to happen.

The town of Riverdale is about to get one hellish visitor.

At long last, Kiernan Shipka's Sabrina Spellman, the star of Netflix's Riverdale spin-off Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, is officially set to reprise her role for the CW drama in the biggest crossover event between the two shows.

Riverdale writer Evan Kyle said this would happen while doing a Q&A on The Dipp Wednesday night after the season 5 finale, but showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed the news to EW in a statement.

"We've been talking about having Sabrina visit Riverdale since season 1, so it's thrilling that this is finally happening, as part of our 'Rivervale' special event," Aguirre-Sacasa says. "It's also perfect that she shows up to help Cheryl Blossom during her hour of greatest need. Everyone on set lost their minds — I think fans will, too. It's really fun and special."

CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA; RIVERDALE Kiernan Shipka's Sabrina, left, and Madelaine Petsch's Cheryl on "Riverdale." | Credit: Diyah Pera/Netflix; Shane Harvey/The CW

Sabrina will arrive on Riverdale in season 6's fourth episode, titled "The Witching Hour(s)."

Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) is performing a dangerous spell, one that may mean the difference between life and death for a beloved member of the Blossom family, according to a logline description of the episode. Luckily, she's getting a much needed assist from everybody's favorite 20-something witch, the iconic Sabrina Spellman (Shipka), visiting from Greendale in this years-in-the-making crossover.

Shipka celebrated the news by sharing a photo from the set of Riverdale. "from Greendale to Riverdal. See u in Season 6," she wrote.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina came to an end on Netflix in 2020 after a two-season order split into four parts and one holiday special. But the actors from both Sabrina and Riverdale have always courted each other, since the shows take place in the same universe.

One episode of Sabrina saw the teen witch hunting down an artifact from the Unholy Regalia that connects a Blossom family ancestor to delish practices. We already knew from Riverdale that Cheryl's Nana Rose had some gypsy blood in her.

After Sabrina's ending, Aguirre-Sacasa had teased what a full-on Riverdale crossover might've looked like, but promising the story would continue in comic book form.

The biggest question is, how is that possible? Spoiler alert for Sabrina, but the witch died in the series finale of her Netflix show. In fairness, she wouldn't be the first supernatural being to return from the grave. However, it also brings into question the timeline of Sabrina compared to Riverdale.

This was always a big question since the sets and costumes were vague enough to suggest perhaps Sabrina was taking place at a different timeline compared to Riverdale. However, Greendale high school bully Reggie (Charles Melton) did appear in Riverdale, hinting that maybe they are happening at least relatively around the same time period. Clearly, we're still trying to wrap our heads around all this.

Shipka will next star in a Halloween podcast movie called Treat, which debuts on Oct. 25 on all podcast platforms. She stars as Allie West, a high school student in a seemingly perfect American town that makes a deal with a mysterious outsider possessing supernatural powers to help it recover from social turmoil.

