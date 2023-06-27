Ryan Seacrest to host Wheel of Fortune after Pat Sajak retires

Wheel of Fortune has officially solved its hosting puzzle.

On Tuesday, Sony Pictures Television announced that Ryan Seacrest had officially signed a "multi-year agreement" to host the beloved game show after longtime host Pat Sajak retires in 2024.

"I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," Seacrest tweeted following the announcement. "I can say, along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them."

Ryan Seacrest; Pat Sajak Ryan Seacrest; Pat Sajak | Credit: Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images; Ricky Middlesworth/ABC via Getty Images

He also showered his predecessor with nothing but praise. "Pat, I love the way you've always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease," Seacrest wrote. "I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition."

"Many people probably don't know this but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called 'Click' for Merv Griffin 25 years ago so this is truly a full circle moment for me and I'm grateful to Sony for the opportunity," he concluded. "I can't wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White."

Sajak previously announced earlier this month that he would be retiring after Wheel of Fortune's 41st season, which will air in September. It was recently revealed that Vanna White was in the process of negotiating to stay on the show, but that no official deal had been reached at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

