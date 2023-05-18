"I walk through the forest," Seacrest told Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos of how he spends his free time now. "I look for the beans of coffee. I harvest them."

Ryan Seacrest crawls across set in first Live appearance since leaving: 'I've got all kinds of time'

Ryan Seacrest has the time — all of the time — now that he's no longer starring on Live With Kelly and Mark.

"I've got all kinds of time," the American Idol host told Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Thursday, savoring his new schedule at the top of his first appearance on the daytime talk show since he left as a permanent cohost in April. "There's this fascinating thing I've experienced called time. I don't know if you guys know about it. The alarm chimes in the morning. It's a soft nudge."

The 48-year-old star then walked Ripa and Consuelos — Ripa's husband, who replaced Seacrest earlier this year — through his morning routine.

Ryan Seacrest crawls across Live set Ryan Seacrest crawls across the set on 'Live With Kelly and Mark' | Credit: ABC

"I walk through the forest. The sun is about right here. I look for the beans of coffee. I harvest them," he said, later adding that he enjoys Consuelos' take on the show's long-running "Truth Game," in which contestants call in and try to stump the hosts by guessing which of two previously provided statements about them is fake: "I have to say, I've been watching — you guys are so great. I love Mark doing the teases. I love the promos I see. I love the game."

Consuelos — who often tries to prevent the daily contestant from winning a show-branded mug, the game's prize — jabbed Seacrest by telling him that "the game has turned back into a game" since Seacrest's departure.

"Okay, but don't be so competitive. Let people win!" Seacrest replied before becoming a contestant himself by asking Ripa and Consuelos to figure out whether he's "started an animal movement class" or if he's "been studying dendrology, the study of trees" since exiting Live.

To demonstrate his (potential) new talent, Seacrest crawled across the set like an animal, turned around, and hopped back the other way like a frog. Ultimately, he revealed that he's been studying trees — but those moves were legitimate.

Live With Kelly and Mark airs weekdays in syndication. Check your local listings for showtimes in your area.

