Ryan Seacrest's last day on Live With Kelly & Ryan was not live

A note at the top of Seacrest's final episode as a cohost of the long-running ABC talk show indicated that the broadcast was "previously recorded."

Ryan Seacrest's final day co-leading the long-running live talk show Live With Kelly & Ryan was not, in fact, live.

As Kelly Ripa accompanied Seacrest to the studio set for his last time as a permanent cohost at the top of Friday's episode, a note appeared at the bottom of the screen that read, "previously recorded."

Ripa and Seacrest wiped away tears as they sat down at their iconic table to start the episode.

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Seacrest's final day on 'Live With Kelly & Ryan.'

"We promised ourselves backstage that we would not do this because it is a great day of celebration around here," Ripa said.

The episode — which Seacrest's family attended as part of the studio audience — went on to include an interview with First Lady Jill Biden, several clip packages highlighting Seacrest's best moments from the past six years, and a special video message from regular Live guest Michael Bublé.

Seacrest, who also hosts ABC's American Idol singing competition, announced his departure from his Live With Kelly & Ryan post on Feb. 16, with the network revealing that Ripa's husband, Mark Consuelos, would join the show as a permanent cohost ahead of the production's rebranding as Live With Kelly & Mark.

"Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career," Seacrest said in a statement announcing his exit. "She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other's lives, I will miss our mornings together."

He added, "I also want to thank Michael Gelman and the entire staff and crew — we've made memories to last a lifetime, met some of the most incredible people, and had the warmest welcome into the homes of so many viewers across America. It's been a memorable ride, and now I'm excited to pass the baton to Kelly's 'real' husband, Mark."

Live With Kelly & Mark premieres Monday at 9 a.m. ET on ABC.

