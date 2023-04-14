The pair broke down as they gave emotional tributes to each other on the final episode of Live's Seacrest era.

Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa cry during moving speeches on cohost's last day on Live With Kelly and Ryan

Tears and well-wishes flowed throughout Ryan Seacrest's emotional final day as cohost of Live With Kelly and Ryan.

Friday's broadcast began with Seacrest and Kelly Ripa approaching the stage for the last time together, with both of them tearing up as they took their seats at their iconic table.

"Kelly turned the corner and said, 'Oh my gosh, am I going to cry?' and I said, 'Maybe, because I am!'" Seacrest said while his family watched from the studio audience.

Ripa added, "We promised ourselves backstage that we would not do this because it is a great day of celebration around here."

The previously recorded episode continued with a video message from Seacrest's niece, Flora, as well as an interview with First Lady Jill Biden and several clips highlighting some of his best moments since joining the show on May 1, 2017.

Seacrest's final broadcast as cohost concluded with a moving speech from Ripa.

"This has, without question, been the fastest six years of my life, and although you and I have been friends for decades and decades, I feel like I've gained through this process a younger brother-slash-oldest son," Ripa said. "That's how I feel about you. It's the weirdest thing — it's very complicated."

She continued, "I'm so grateful that our success together on this show has led to us developing an even closer, yet also codependent relationship. For many years, Ryan's ability to be the person featuring the talents of other people, that's been part of his job, right? But on our show, I feel like you got to show off your immeasurable talents to the world, to our audience, to our viewers, and our viewers got to know the you that we all know."

Live with Kelly and Ryan - KELLY RIPA, RYAN SEACREST Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on 'Live With Kelly & Ryan' | Credit: ABC

Ripa added that she'll always jokingly refer to Seacreast "as an onion with all these layers, but, really, what you are is a blooming onion, because you are layers upon layers of goodness — of kindness, of charm, of brilliance, authenticity, and generosity. Your generosity is unmatched."

She finished her tribute by admitting that the show's staff will miss Seacrest every day he's not there.

"From the bottom of my heart and the bottom of all of our hearts, we just want to thank you for being wonderful, for being an original, authentic addition to this show," Ripa said. "You are forever our family. We will never say goodbye to you. We will only say, 'See you soon.' I love you."

The pair embraced before Seacrest spoke to the audience.

"I've spent my entire career talking, talking on radio and talking on television. Words are my bread and butter in my wheelhouse, but today it's hard to put into words how deeply I've appreciated being here and being with you, being invited into your homes every day to try and deliver a smile or a laugh or two," he said, praising longtime production members Michael Gelman and Art Moore. "I'm honored to be part of this family."

Live with Kelly and Ryan Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest say goodbye on his final day as cohost on 'Live With Kelly & Ryan' | Credit: ABC

Seacrest's parting words to Ripa moved both hosts to tears again.

"What can I say after what you've just said, so heartfelt, to me?" he said. "I so appreciate your leadership, your love, your wisdom, and I really do feel like a family member, and we'll have that forever, and I will miss you the second we say goodbye today — at least for the weekend! I love you."

Seacrest, who also hosts ABC's American Idol singing competition, announced his departure from his Live With Kelly and Ryan post on Feb. 16, with the network revealing that Ripa's husband, Mark Consuelos, would join the show as a permanent cohost ahead of the production's rebranding as Live With Kelly and Mark.

Live With Kelly and Mark premieres Monday on ABC. Check your local listings.

