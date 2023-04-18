Mark Consuelos is starting his new job with a token from Hollywood's king of cool.

On Monday, Consuelos made his debut as the new full-time co-host of Live With Kelly and Mark alongside wife Kelly Ripa, replacing previous co-host Ryan Seacrest. Consuelos told PEOPLE that Seacrest left him a kind parting gift in his dressing room — a handwritten note and a framed photo of legendary Hollywood actor Steve McQueen.

"He left me a beautiful hand-written note with a gorgeous photograph of Steve McQueen," Consuelos said. "It's going to go right there on the wall."

LIVE! WITH KELLY AND MARK - 04/17/23 - “Live! With Kelly and Mark,” airs weekdays in syndication on ABC. (ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua) KELLY RIPA, MARK CONSEULOS A new era begins with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos hosting 'Live!' | Credit: Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC

The former Riverdale star and Ripa also previously told EW about Seacrest's plan to leave all of his dressing room furniture behind for Consuelos. "He has the best setup in the world," said Ripa. "Because Ryan had the chicest dressing room, and he was like, 'I don't want to lug this out of here. Do you want it?' Mark was like, 'Yes, sir!'" It's certainly a step up from the indignity of Ripa's first dressing room on Live, which she's called a "janitor's closet" that didn't have a desk for her first four years.

Consuelos described the contents of Seacrest's note as "a nice message of encouragement," adding, "Ryan's the best, and he's been so supportive of this move. I am so appreciative of his friendship and the warm words he's shown me."

He also called the shift from Seacrest's stint as host to his new post "a very peaceful transition of power."

LIVE! WITH KELLY AND MARK - 04/17/23 - “Live! With Kelly and Mark,” airs weekdays in syndication on ABC. (ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua) KELLY RIPA, MARK CONSEULOS Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on 'Live!' | Credit: Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC

"When it became clear that it would not be Ryan staying and me leaving," Ripa told EW previously. "I always envisioned me leaving and somebody new coming in to work with Ryan when he started on the show — it at first made no sense but then it made perfect sense that Mark would take over, because it's as seamless as a transition can possibly get for a television show. A daily morning live talk show is nothing without its consistency and continuity. And Mark provides that, not just for our audience, but for me, for our producers. And so if anybody could make me stay, it is definitely Mark."

Following a tearful episode on Friday, marking Seacrest's final day on the show, things were all smiles on Monday as Consuelos assumed his new post.

