Ryan Reynolds says working with Alex Trebek 'one last time' for Jeopardy! clue was 'heartbreaking'

Jeopardy! Close Streaming Options

Ryan Reynolds got to work with fellow Canadian Alex Trebek one last time for a Jeopardy! clue, which was a bittersweet moment for the actor.

"It’s an honour (and a little heartbreaking) to be with #AlexTrebek one last time on @Jeopardy🇨🇦" Reynolds tweeted Monday.

In tonight's episode, taped before Trebek died in November, Reynolds made a virtual appearance to quiz the contestants about NPCs, or non-player characters in video games. He also promoted his upcoming film Free Guy, in which he stars as an NPC gone rogue.

Fittingly, the action-comedy will feature cameos from lots of streamers and professional gamers, as well as Trebek in his last film appearance.

After news broke on Nov. 8 of Trebek's death from pancreatic cancer, Reynolds took to Twitter to honor the veteran host and revealed that Trebek filmed his cameo "last year despite his battle."

"He was gracious and funny," Reynolds tweeted. "In addition to being curious, stalwart, generous, reassuring and of course, Canadian. We love you, Alex. And always will."

"Alex wasn’t just the best ever at what he did," Jennings, who will serve as interim host of Jeopardy!, tweeted in November. "He was also a lovely and deeply decent man, and I’m grateful for every minute I got to spend with him."