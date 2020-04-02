How Ryan Reynolds is getting through quarantine: 'Mostly drinking,' he jokes

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert type TV Show genre Talk Show

Ryan Reynolds is still putting a smile on our faces from quarantine.

The Deadpool and Detective Pikachu actor became Stephen Colbert's latest guest on The Late Show via video chat to talk about how he and wife Blake Lively are getting through this period of self-isolation.

"We're doing a lot of home-schooling," he said. "We're lucky enough to have a little, tiny garden, so we're learning a little bit about gardening. We're trying to make this an educational experience. But I'm mostly drinking."

He may have been joking about that last part in his signature Merc-ish way, but people like "Barefoot Contessa" Ina Garten sure aren't. Quarantine cocktails are a thing. As the owner of Aviation Gin, that feels like something he'd want to promote.

No Deadpool 3 updates from Reynolds to speak of since last year when he said the team was "working on it," but he did give an update on his arts and crafts. Hunkering down with Lively, his kids, and his mother-in-law, the actor says he doesn't miss "masculine company at all."

"Most men tend to just be the architects of someone's demise. So, it's fine. I like just being here with the girls," he said. "I like doing the girls' stuff. I try not to push gender normative ideas on my kids as they're born, but each one, as soon as they came out of the chute, they wanted to make dresses, they wanted to dress in hot pink all day. That's what I've been doing. This morning we made dresses out of tissue paper, which was fun for them... This is what we're doing! We're developing the skills that will take us into the new world."

Reynolds and Lively have been making donations to coronavirus relief efforts as the COVID-19 illness continues to spread in the United States, which currently has the highest number of infections in the world. The celebrity power couple donated $1 million to charitable food bank organizations and, according to additional reports, $400,000 to New York hospitals.

Reynolds told Colbert, "I'm not really in the business of telling people what to do, necessarily, but I do think it's incumbent upon those who can give back to do so, particularly at a time like this."

Related content: