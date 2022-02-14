Ryan Reynolds secretly voiced Grimace in McDonald's Super Bowl ad

This year's McDonald's Super Bowl ad was all about the moment of indecision — when you pull up to the drive-through or walk into the restaurant, are asked for your order, and suddenly can't decide. "Uhhhh."

It's an experience shared by many, and McDonald's underlined that commonality by featuring celebrities in the ad. In addition to regular customers, the commercial featured rapper Kanye West and Twitch streamer Edwin Castro. McDonald's even invoked one of its classic mascot characters, the purple Grimace. Though Grimace only said the same "uhhh" as everyone else in the ad, that voice was provided by another celebrity: None other than Ryan Reynolds.

Reynolds confirmed his blink-and-you'll-miss-it role via a Twitter interaction with his alcohol brand, American Aviation Gin, and McDonald's.

"The voice of Grimace sounds oddly familiar. Did @McDonalds hire a certain Canadian drink-slinging McRiblet?" The American Aviation Gin account tweeted in response to the ad being posted on Twitter.

"It's called range," Reynolds said in response to both.

Watch the ad above if you want to verify for yourself.