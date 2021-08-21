Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney respond to Ted Lasso joke, demand biscuits as restitution

Ted Lasso (TV Series) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Ted Lasso has lassoed itself a bit of trouble. Well, sort of.

That incorrigible prankster (and occasional Deadpool star) Ryan Reynolds and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney registered their "disapproval" at a joke on the Apple TV+ comedy poking fun at their ownership of Wrexham AFC. The duo purchased the Welsh soccer team (or "football club" in U.K. parlance) last year, and in Ted Lasso's newest episode "Rainbow," which dropped Friday, Higgins (Jeremy Swift) remarks that he "can't tell if them buying the club is a joke or not."

Reynolds and McElhenney both shared tweets on Saturday with a letter jokingly threatening legal action against Apple TV+ over the joke. "It has come to our attention that in a recent episode of Ted Lasso our very real ownership of Wrexham AFC was called into question by an otherwise beloved character named 'Higgins,'" the actors wrote. "While we hold the incomparable Jeremy Swift in no ill regard and are honored to be mentioned on the platform that's brought us high-quality programming ranging from Mythic Quest season one to Mythic Quest season two, we must insist that you cease and desist from the casting of any doubt regarding our commitment to the club, the fans, and the entire Wrexham community." (McElhenney co-created and stars in Mythic Quest, which also streams on Apple TV+.)

As recompense "to avoid legal action," the actors also demanded "2 LARGE boxes of Ted Lasso's biscuits" be delivered to Wrexham's home stadium, the Racehorse Ground, before the team's first game of the season on Saturday. (That game, incidentally, ended in a tie, echoing AFC Richmond's struggles on Ted Lasso this season.)

"Enough is enough, @TedLasso & @AppleTV," Reynolds tweeted alongside the letter, while McElhenney wrote, "You left us no choice."

The actors joined forces to buy Wrexham in November 2020, with Reynolds stating his desire to turn the team into "a global force." A documentary tracking the team's fortunes is currently in the works.

Ted Lasso's first and second seasons are streaming on Apple TV+, with new episodes dropping on Fridays.

