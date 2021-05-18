FX docuseries to chronicle Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds' takeover of Welsh soccer club

Who wants to watch a real-life Ted Lasso?

It was announced Tuesday that a new FX docuseries called Welcome to Wrexham will track Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds' purchase and stewardship of the Welsh soccer team Wrexham AFC. FX has placed a two-season order for the show.

It was revealed in September 2020 that the Deadpool star and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor were interested in buying the fifth division club. In November, members of the Wrexham Supporters Trust Board voted in favor of the club being taken over by the pair's company RR McReynolds Company, LLC. Founded in 1864, the "Red Dragons" are one of the oldest soccer teams in the world and currently compete in the National League, the fifth tier of the English football league system.

"Rob McElhenney has been an all star on Team FX for years and now has partnered with the formidable Ryan Reynolds to bring glory to the 'Red Dragons' in the docuseries Welcome to Wrexham," FX's original programming president, Nick Grad, said in a statement. "Rob and Ryan will take fans inside the sport as never before, pairing their genuine love for the game with the welcome challenge of building on the heritage of this club."

According to the press release, the series will follow "Rob and Ryan's crash course in football club ownership and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town counting on two actors to bring some serious hope and change to a community that could use it."

Produced by Broadwalk Pictures, McElhenney, Reynolds, Nick Frenkel and John Henion will serve as executive producers.