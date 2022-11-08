The Deadpool star performed “Tomorrow” from the musical Annie as a unicorn.

Ryan Reynolds recalls 'traumatic' experience being on Korea's Masked Singer: 'I was in actual hell'

Ryan Reynolds is reminiscing about a "traumatic" experience he had while promoting Deadpool 2 while dressed as a unicorn to sing a show tune on reality TV.

"I've been doing this job a long time, and when you go on these international tours, you start to say, 'What's the weirdest show we can go on?'" the actor said on TODAY, while making the publicity rounds for Spirited, a musical version of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, with costars Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer.

Apparently, things got rather creative when he was in Korea promoting the Deadpool sequel in 2018. "This was before The Masked Singer was in the U.S. So they said, 'They have this show called [King of] Mask Singer, which is huge in South Korea,'" he explained. "I said, 'Lord, we're doing this show. We have to do that show.'"

He added, "At the time, no Westerner had been on that show before, so it was a big surprise when I lost the mask."

Reynolds performed as a unicorn, and sang the song "Tomorrow" from the musical Annie. "What's crazy is, I was in actual hell. When I was there, I was like, 'Why did I sign up to do this? This is horrible! This is truly horrible!'" Reynolds recalled. "I don't even know this song, I don't know how to do this. It was traumatic."

His appearance ultimately made headlines in the U.S. months before Fox debuted The Masked Singer — which is based on the Korean version — in January 2019.

Spirited hits Apple TV+ on Nov. 18. Watch the full interview with Reynolds, Spencer, and Ferrell in the clip below.

