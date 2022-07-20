The heartfelt new FX documentary series follows the actor's journey into the beloved soccer world.

Ryan Reynolds embraces his inner Ted Lasso in moving Welcome to Wrexham trailer

A little less Deadpool and a little more Ted Lasso.

That seems to be the trajectory Ryan Reynolds was following when he purchased a soccer team in a working class city in Wales.

No, it was not to scout for a new legion of superheroes for 20th Century Fox as they await further licensing of Marvel characters.

Welcome to Wrexham Ryan Reynolds embraces his inner Ted Lasso in moving 'Welcome to Wrexham' trailer | Credit: FX

But to find out why, you'll have to watch the heartfelt new FX documentary series following the actor's unexpected journey into the beloved sport. Unlike Reynolds' other side ventures outside of acting, this one doesn't involve a naked Christopher Meloni (at least we don't think it does).

The first trailer for the show gives us some insights into the decision in a moment when a boy theorizes Reynolds was motivated by Deadpool's costume color.

"What me and my dad thought was that Wrexham is red, and Deadpool is red," the kid shares."That's the real reason, sorry," Reynolds jokes.

Welcome to Wrexham explores how Reynolds and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney decided to buy the struggling Wrexham Red Dragons in 2020.

With no experience to speak of, the two join forces to bring the team from underdog status to triumph, determined to uplift one another as they bond over a shared love of the game. (Okay, we think the creators of a certain Apple TV+ series have grounds for a plagiarism case — just sayin'!)

If we were Hugh Jackman, we'd be moving fast to buy a rival team that could face off with Reynolds' players. Now that would kick their long-running feud up a notch.

Welcome to Wrexham debuts on FX on August 24 with two back-to-back episodes. The series will also be available on Hulu. Watch the trailer above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.