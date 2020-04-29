Ryan Murphy explains how coronavirus is impacting his upcoming projects

Here's how American Horror Story, American Crime Story, The Boys in the Band, and more are being impacted by the quarantine.

Ryan Murphy is still hoping to entertain us all in quarantine.

As the coronavirus shutdown in Hollywood nears its second month, many are wondering what this means for many of the projects that were in some stage of production when stay-at-home orders went into place. As one of the most prolific showrunners in contemporary Hollywood, Murphy always has numerous projects in the works at once.

While discussing his splashy new Golden Age of Hollywood series, aptly named Hollywood, he gave EW a status update on all of his forthcoming series and movies. He confirms that season 2 of The Politician is still set to hit Netflix in June. "We're still working hard on that; we had finished shooting it," he says.

Ratched, a take on One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest focused on a young Nurse Ratched starring Sarah Paulson, is also still coming to our TV some time this year. "Ratched has been done for six months. So that is definitely mixed and ready to come out in September," he reflects. "It might be pulled up."

Other projects are not quite finished, leaving their fate a bit more open-ended. As of now, Murphy is hopeful his big-screen adaptation of Broadway musical The Prom can still hit its December premiere date. "I only have two days of minor shooting so I can get that fixed pretty quickly as soon as this is over," he notes. Another Broadway to film adaptation, The Boys in the Band, is also wrapped and on track to come out this fall.

Continuing FX anthology series American Horror Story and American Crime Story are more questionable. They were both scheduled to begin shooting their next seasons the first full week of April, which has been indefinitely postponed. "I'm interested in how are we going to go back to shooting? How is that going to work?" muses Murphy.

He's also focused on writing in quarantine, specifically working on his limited series take on A Chorus Line. "I'm just in the beginning phases of it, but it's a really high concept way into it," he teases. "But everybody in the world wants to be in that thing. It's so funny how many people grew up with such a love and nostalgia of A Chorus Line as I did."

For now, audiences can enjoy nostalgia of a different flavor when Hollywood hits Netflix on May 1. The series dips into 1940s Hollywood for a revisionist take on the studio system. You can still expect familiar stars to pop up, including Joan Crawford and Hedda Hopper, who featured prominently in Murphy's last tale of classic Hollywood, Feud: Bette and Joan.

Sadly, though, Murphy regulars Jessica Lange and Judy Davis won't be reprising their roles in a cameo appearance. "I talked to Jessica and Judy about waltzing through there," Murphy explains. "But I wasn't interested in doing the same thing that I did with Feud. I was interested in doing something that was more optimistic and romantic. Hollywood was that and Feud was much darker and cynical. I didn't want to mix those worlds."

