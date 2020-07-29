Ryan Murphy and Sarah Paulson's Ratched reveals premiere date and first-look images

Ratched type TV Show

You had us at Sharon Stone's pet monkey.

Netflix announced on Wednesday that Ryan Murphy's highly anticipated Ratched will debut Sept. 18, and the streamer also teased key art of star Sarah Paulson and some colorful, but eerie, first-look images from the series.

It was announced way back in 2017 that Murphy and his frequent collaborator Paulson would be joining forces once again for a series about the origin of Nurse Ratched, who was portrayed by Louise Fletcher in 1975’s One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, which starred Jack Nicholson.

The images also feature Stone as Lenore Osgood, Cynthia Nixon as Gwendolyn Briggs, Judy Davis as Nurse Betsy Bucket, Jon Jon Briones as Dr. Richard Hanover, Finn Wittrock as Edmund Tolleson, Charlie Carver as Huck, and Sophie Okonedo as Charlotte.

From Murphy and Ian Brennan, the drama finds Mildred Ratched in 1947, arriving in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind. On a secret mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect nurse, before infiltrating the mental health care system and those within it. Don't be fooled — Mildred’s stylish exterior, as shown by the sleek new stills, hides a growing and dangerous darkness.

Also starring in Ratched are Alice Englert (Dolly), Amanda Plummer (Louise), Corey Stoll (Charles Wainwright), and Vincent D’Onofrio (Gov. George Wilburn). Noticeably missing from the new images is Rosanna Arquette, who Paulson announced was added to the cast last February following the actress' claim that she struggled to find work after accusing Harvey Weinstein of sabotaging her career. Arquette's role in Ratched has yet to be revealed.

The release date should come as no surprise. Murphy told EW in April that fans should expect the series in September, as it was completed before the coronavirus shut down Hollywood.

