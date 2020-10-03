Ryan Murphy to produce Jeffrey Dahmer limited series as next Netflix project

Ryan Murphy has set his next project for Netflix, and his subject matter isn't getting any lighter.

The streaming service has greenlit Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, a limited series co-created by Murphy and his longtime collaborator Ian Brennan. Oscar nominee Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water) is set to star as Dahmer's father, with a casting search currently underway for an actor to play the notorious serial killer.

Monster will be largely told from the point of view of Dahmer's victims, exploring the apathy and incompetence among police that allowed Dahmer to perpetrate numerous murders before his 1991 arrest. The series will apparently depict at least 10 instances in which Dahmer was almost caught but ultimately let go. Casting is also underway for the role of Glenda Cleveland, a neighbor who tried to alert law enforcement of Dahmer's erratic behavior.

Carl Franklin (Mindhunter) will direct the series' first episode, and Murphy's Pose collaborator Janet Mock will write and direct multiple episodes, with both also executive producing.

Deadline first reported the news.