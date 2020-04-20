Ryan Murphy's troupe rewrites Hollywood in first Netflix series trailer

Hollywood (2020 TV series) type TV Show network Netflix genre Drama

Ryan Murphy's Netflix series Hollywood isn't how we remember the Golden Age of the movie-making biz. That's the point. The new series and its star-studded troupe, including Patti LuPone and Darren Criss, are rebooting Tinseltown, starting with the first trailer for the streaming series.

"I wanna take the story of Hollywood and give it a rewrite," says hopeful screenwriter Archie, played by Broadway's Choir Boy and Ain't Too Proud standout Jeremy Pope.

Yes, there are still sleazy figures infesting the industry. Self-proclaimed "star-maker" Henry Wilson (The Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons) leads the starry-eyed Rock Hudson (Horse Girl's Jake Picking) into a prickly closed-doors sexual situation, and flaming crosses are erected on the lawn of Camille (Spider-Man: Homecoming's Laura Harrier), a black woman taking the starring role in a big studio picture. But now, in this post-World War II industry, new voices are claiming the narrative.

"If we change the way that movies are made, I think you can change the world," Criss, who won an Emmy for Murphy's The Assassination of Gianni Versace, now says to a studio executive as Raymond.

Hollywood, set to premiere on Netflix this May 1, also features The Politician's David Corenswet as Jack, Ready or Not's Samara Weaving as Claire, American Horror Story's Dylan McDermott as Ernie, Holland Taylor as Ellen Kincaid, Queen Latifah as Oscar winner Hattie McDaniel, Katie McGuinness as Gone With the Wind's Vivien Leigh, Rob Reiner as fictional studio boss Ace Amberg, The Normal Heart's Joe Mantello as Dick, and Euphoria's Maude Apatow as Henrietta.

Watch the trailer above.

