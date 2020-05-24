Ryan Murphy shares idea for 'film Twitter' Glee reboot with Timothée Chalamet, Brad Pitt, and more

Saoirse Ronan as Rachel Berry? Timothée Chalamet as Finn Hudson? We don't know if this is a blessed or cursed Glee dreamcast, but Ryan Murphy seems to think it's worth sharing.

"Someone sent this to me with the caption 'Film Twitter Glee Reboot,'" Murphy, who co-created the Fox series, captioned an image of Twitter's favorite stars' faces photoshopped over an original Glee cast photo.

The show, which ran from 2009 to 2015, featured a high school glee club that was a mix of nerds, cheerleaders, athletes, and other characters. It catapulted the careers of Lea Michele, Darren Criss, Amber Riley, and other stars from the series.

But, because it's Twitter and we're all bored, people have replaced the original stars with actors who are popular on social media or have appeared in critically acclaimed movies.

Ronan was tapped by fans to portray Michele's type-A go-getter character Rachel, while social media users thought Chalamet would be perfect to embody bulky jock Finn (who was originally played by Cory Monteith). We question their judgment on the latter.

Brad Pitt was chosen by fans to play glee club director Will Schuester, while his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood costar Margot Robbie was picked as Quinn Fabray (played by Dianna Agron in the original show). Ronan and Chalamet's Little Women castmate Florence Pugh would be cheerleader Brittany Pierce, with Zendaya playing fellow cheerleader Mercedes.

Ryan Murphy also recently reimagined Glee with two other hot actors of the moment — Beanie Feldstein and Ben Platt. Murphy had a whole plot worked out, where frenemies Lea Michele and Platt "join forces to dethrone" Feldstein's character.

"I WANT TO SHOOT THIS DO OVER PILOT. Maybe I will?" he teased on Instagram.

Knowing Murphy's output, it's not out of the realm of possibility. Would you want to watch it?

