The 10 best Ryan Murphy shows, ranked

10. Hollywood (Netflix)

Okay, full disclosure: Hollywood is not a great show. It's barely even a good show. But this lavish period drama — about a diverse group of stars and Tinseltown hopefuls who band together to make a movie — is the only Ryan Murphy Netflix series besides The Watcher that's worth your time. (Sorry not sorry The Politician, Ratched, Halston, and Dahmer.)

Co-created by Ian Brennan (Glee), Hollywood imagines a post-war America where anyone — African-Americans, Asians, homosexuals, women — can succeed in show business. While the plotting can be clumsy, the cast is having a blast — especially Dylan McDermott as Ernie, the gigolo owner of Golden Tip Gas, and Patti LuPone as Avis Amberg, the imperious and neglected wife of a studio mogul. —Kristen Baldwin