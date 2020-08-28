Ryan Murphy gives American Horror Story season 10 production update, teases new story

American Horror Story type TV Show network FX Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Ryan Murphy finally has some American Horror Story news for fans to sink their teeth into.

The series creator shared an update on the production for the show's 10th season, which was delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. "Looks like American Horror Story Season 10 is go for an October (fitting) production launch," he wrote in an Instagram post on Friday. "Thanks to everyone who is working hard to assure a safe start for the cast and crew."

He also shared a picture of some very pointy teeth: "And yes this is a clue."

Fans immediately pounced on the picture, taking to the comments section to share their guesses as to what the disturbing dentition might mean for the new season's theme, which has not been announced. Among the suggestions are Jaws, mermaids, vampires, and monsters.

Murphy previously teased the season is "a weather-dependent show" reliant on "a very specific moment." And the cast announcement video showed a scene of crashing waves against a gray shoreline set to the sounds of Orville Peck's "Dead of Night." In May, he also shared a photo of what looks like a New England coastline with the caption, "American Horror Story. Clue."

AHS is currently renewed on FX through season 13.

