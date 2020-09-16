A panel for Rooster Teeth’s animated fantasy show RWBY is being held Wednesday as part of the virtual convention RTX at Home. EW has the scoop on what’s being revealed about the world of Remnant. Rooster Teeth has announced that RWBY Volume 8 will premiere Nov. 7. There is also a Volume 8 trailer on which fans can feast their eyes.

In Volume 8 of RWBY, our heroes’ worst fears have finally been realized: Salem is here, and the timing couldn’t be worse for the divided Kingdom of Atlas. Fear has turned friends into enemies, while doubt threatens to splinter humanity’s remaining allies. With both Salem and Ironwood stacking the odds against them, and the fate of Remnant at stake, it’s up to team RWBY to make their play before it’s too late.

"It's always a fun little game to try to describe the theme of a season without spoiling anything," RWBY cast member Barbara Dunkelman said at this year's virtual San Diego Comic-Con. "But I would say, especially for Yang and maybe some others, I feel like the theme is distrust, in a way, which I know sounds very mysterious. I feel like, especially with Yang, I feel like an overall theme, [is] just because you like someone or respect someone or someone is close to you, doesn't necessarily mean you have to believe everything they do or say. And I feel like that is a very big part of this season."

RWBY is set in a world filled with horrific monsters bent on death and destruction with humanity's only hope lying with powerful Huntsmen and Huntresses. Ruby Rose, Weiss Schnee, Blake Belladonna, and Yang Xiao Long are four such Huntresses in training whose journeys will take them far past the grounds of their school, Beacon Academy. Though each may be powerful on their own, these four girls must overcome dark forces and work as a team if they truly hope to become the next generation of Remnant's protectors.

Exclusively watch the trailer for RWBY Volume 8 above.

Image zoom Rooster Teeth