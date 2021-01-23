Watch the explosive RWBY volume 8 midseason trailer

RWBY type TV Show genre Animated

The second half of RWBY volume 8 kicks off Feb. 6, with the animated show's 100th episode, and EW has an exclusive first look at the trailer below.

What can fans of Rooster Teeth's fantasy show about monster-battling huntresses expect from the remaining episodes? The clash between Salem and Ironwood's forces has begun. With our heroes caught in the middle, and impossible choices in every direction, they must figure out how to save the Kingdom of Atlas — or is it too late already?

The last chapter of the RWBY saga premiered Dec. 19, and producer Laura Yates explained in a recent statement how the COVID-19 pandemic led to the longer-than-usual midseason hiatus.

"As you may know, we've been working remotely since March," Yates said. "This was our first foray into a fully remote workflow; we've long been accustomed to working on the show together in person. Without precedent, the team has had to work quickly to adapt at almost every stage of the pipeline… and they've done an incredible job… A reality of working from home, though, has been a general slowdown in shot production. Each step takes just that much longer to complete, and it slowly adds up over time."

EW can also reveal that the cast and crew of RWBY will convene virtually in WarnerMedia's Sundance lodge Jan. 31 at 1 p.m. MT to discuss the origins of the series and reaching 100 episodes.

