Rutherford Falls gives Parks and Recreation fans so many reasons to sign up for Peacock (if they haven’t yet)

Leslie Knope's pride in her hometown, Pawnee, is well documented — after all, she literally wrote the book on it — but the eventual Governor of Indiana might have stiff competition in terms of the level of love for one's hometown in Nathan's and Reagan's for Rutherford Falls. The last Rutherford family member to reside in the town, Nathan lives and breathes Rutherford Falls (guy even turned his house into a museum-cum-cultural center dedicated to his family's history in the town). Nathan has what his brother Dez calls "tunnel vision" when it comes to rallying its citizens to find the love within them for Rutherford Falls. "This is what I want, but also it's the best idea, and you know it," said Nathan when he encouraged Reagan to keep promoting her plans for a Rutherford Falls cultural center. Remind you of anyone?