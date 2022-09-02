Rutherford Falls has been canceled after 2 seasons at Peacock

"I have to believe we're not done yet, and pray we find a new home for this awesome show," showrunner Sierra Teller Ornelas says.

Peacock is ready to leave Rutherford Falls in the annals of history.

The comedy series, co-created by Sierra Teller Ornelas, Michael Schur, and Ed Helms, has been canceled by the streamer after two seasons, EW has confirmed. The decision comes less than three months after the season 2 premiere.

Following news of the cancellation, Ornelas expressed hope that another streaming platform or television network might save the series from becoming a thing of the past. "It's been my life's honor to make Rutherford Falls, something that reflects Native life as I've always seen it and felt it, filled with excellence and silliness and love," the showrunner said in a statement posted to social media Friday. "I have to believe we're not done yet, and pray we find a new home for this awesome show."

Jesse Leigh and Ed Helms on 'Rutherford Falls'

She continued, "Forever grateful to Mike, Ed, Jana, Michael, Jesse, the entire cast, crew, and support staff who risked freaking covid, risked sharing their stories and histories to make this show. We started something that'll never be stopped. We ain't done, but what we made will stand the test of time."

Starring Helms and Jana Schmieding, Rutherford Falls centered on two best friends navigating their fictional town's complex history. The show premiered in April 2021, garnering positive reviews and praise for its strong characters and Native American representation.

Ahead of the second season, Ornelas told EW the show would continue to celebrate the importance of both friendship and Indigenous stories.

"We really put everything we had into that first season, especially it being the first Native American sitcom," she said. "I was like, 'We're doing everything because who knows if this is going to happen again. For season 2, I was so nervous and thought, 'Oh God, what do we do?' Michael Greyeyes was like, 'Well, there's an infinite amount of Indigenous stories. The one thing we don't have to worry about is stories.'"

