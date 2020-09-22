Trevor Noah and Stephen Colbert pay tribute to 'American icon' Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah type TV Show

"RBG wasn't just another Supreme Court Justice," Noah said. "She was an American icon."

Noah dedicated a portion of The Daily Show to chronicling the rise of Ginsburg as RBG, joking how she had more in common with rapper Notorious BIG than we thought: "They're both from Brooklyn, they were both into fancy neckwear, and they were both getting tired of Diddy stealing their spotlights."

The host also reminded his audience of Ginsburg's contributions to the law. "Before Ruth Bader Ginsburg came along, there were laws preventing women from getting a mortgage, serving on a jury, or even getting their own credit cards, which is mind-boggling," Noah said. "To think this country — this country — let misogyny get in the way of something as American as getting people into debt."

"The thing I find most impressive about RBG," he added later, "is not just what she accomplished with her work but just how dedicated she was to doing it, even when it would hav been easier to call it quits."

"Justice Ginsburg led a pioneering life," Colbert began his tribute on The Late Show. "She was a judge, she was an attorney, but above all she was a tireless advocate not only for women's rights but for equality for all Americans. I know exactly how tireless she was because two years ago I got to workout with her. That day she cast the deciding vote in the landmark case of '85-year-old fitness via my self-esteem.'"

Colbert also addressed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, whom he dubbed a "neutered dog sack." Hours after news broke of Ginsburg's death, McConnell made public his plans to vote on President Donald Trump's pick to fill Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat, even though he helped block President Barack Obama in 2016 from filling the seat left by the late Antonin Scalia because it was an election year.

"Apparently since 2016, McConnell has had a change of heart or whatever squirming bag of scorpions occupies that dark cavity," Colbert said.

Fallon, speaking on The Tonight Show, "promised to continue the fight" Ginsburg started.

"She was a leader in the fight against sex discrimination and a pioneer in the battle for women's rights and gender equality," he said. "This country has lost a true hero, a relentless fighter and a role model for women everywhere. The loss of Justice Ginsburg makes it even more important that everyone vote in this election."

