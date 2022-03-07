Find out when Russian Doll season 2 drops in mind-bending new teaser

Russian Doll type TV Show network Netflix

The universe is not done messing with Nadia Vulvokov.

The first teaser for Russian Doll's highly anticipated second season is here, and it's just as trippy as fans would expect. It features Nadia (played once again by series co-creator and showrunner Natasha Lyonne) getting on and off the subway and walking through a moonlit graveyard. Russian Doll enthusiasts will also note the ominous shot of season 1's infamous bathroom door and the return of season 1's Alan (Charlie Barnett) — this time around donning a mustache. And, if the clip below is anything to go by, it would seem Nadia's penchant for falling down stairs has not changed. The teaser also finally reveals when the eight new episodes drop: April 20.

Set four years after Nadia and Alan escaped mortality's time loop together, the plot once again explores existential themes as the duo discover a fate even worse than dying over and over, when they must sift through their pasts via an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan's most iconic locales. At first, they experience this as an ever-expanding, era-spanning, intergenerational adventure, but they soon discover this extraordinary event might be more than they bargained for and, together, must search for a way out.

The cast of season 1 — including Greta Lee, Rebecca Henderson, and Elizabeth Ashley — returns, with newcomers such as Schitt's Creek's Annie Murphy, Sharlto Copley, and Carolyn Michelle Smith joining the shenanigans. In an exclusive first look at the season, Lyonne described Murphy's mystery character to EW as an "ally" and a "core component and the heart of the season" who helps Nadia come to terms with "the nature of mortality." Or, put another way, "There's some serious motherf---ers on that Russian Doll show — on a human level — and she's definitely one of the good guys."

"It's for sure a puzzle box," Lyonne teased of the new episodes. "With my whole heart, I hope that people watch it all and see where the game goes and lands. I can't believe we pulled it off."

The Emmy-winning show returns with Lyonne serving as showrunner and executive producer, and is also executive produced by Alex Buono, Amy Poehler (Paper Kite Productions), Leslye Headland, Lilly Burns (Jax Media), Tony Hernandez (Jax Media), Dave Becky (3 Arts), Kate Arend (Paper Kite Productions), Regina Corrado, and Allison Silverman.

