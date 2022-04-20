Time Travel Guides: Russian Doll stars Natasha Lyonne and Charlie Barnett unpack season 2

"I think a lot of it [is about] identity," says Barnett. "It's also about living in that identity, figuring out, for Alan specifically, he doesn't need permission to live — and he doesn't have to live in a certain aspect or to portray a certain way in order to fill it." The actor, who was adopted and never got to meet his birth mother before she passed away, says he struggled for a long time figuring out his identity. But, like Alan, he eventually learned to free himself. "There's something beautiful, too, about just connecting or finding the puzzle pieces that you think you need [in order] to fill in the blanks, but you realize are actually always with you," he says, adding that "for me, it's really about living, this second season. It really is."