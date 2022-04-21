Russian Doll Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Russian Doll season 2.

Sequels, what a concept!

Russian Doll season 2 just dropped on Netflix, but already fans are wondering if there are more metaphysical adventures in store for Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) and Alan (Charlie Barnett).

Like the first season, the ending to season 2 is pretty self-contained. After traveling through (and breaking!) time, Nadia and Charlie accept that they can't change the past, and whether they like it or not, what happened in their yesteryears (and their parents' and grandparents') is part of what makes them who they are. In accepting that, they learn what it means to really live in the here and now.

A follow up is not officially in the works yet, but Lyonne — who created the dramedy with Leslye Headland and Amy Poehler and also serves as executive producer, director, and showrunner — says it would be "very exciting" to make more of the series, which was originally pitched as a three-season story.

"Hopefully the audience appetite will be there and hopefully they'll want to let us make it," Lyonne tells EW in our latest cover story. "I know that we're very in love with this show and the process of making it and getting to explore these big questions, and it's a really artistically fulfilling process, so I sure hope we get to do it and that people want us to."

Barnett agrees, adding that he knows Headland, Poehler, and Lyonne have "something planned for the future" — even if he doesn't know what that is yet. Says Barnett, "I know that that plan may be chipped and edited and reversed and maneuvered all over the place, but I know that there's something there. If [the first] season was about death to a certain extent, the second season is about life, what could the next season be about? Is it about choices? Is it about, I don't know, expanding onto a different plane even? Are we going to be aliens?"

Other ideas that the actor likes include a trip into purgatory or a Dante's Inferno-type hell, though he laughingly admits "actors and lawyers are together on the very bottom" of such an underworld scenario.

Lyonne, on the other hand, has a different idea. "I've been incredibly open about my desires to become a cyborg," she says, adding, "and I would love nothing more than to have a half silver face with a red eye, and in season 3 just be walking around with my robot neck and stuff. Just imagine how great that would be." Hopefully, we won't have to imagine for long.

Russian Doll season 2 is streaming now on Netflix.

