Rupert Evans is joining the cast of Bridgerton season 2

Dear reader, Bridgerton is about to get even more charming...

Netflix has announced that Charmed star Rupert Evans is officially joining the cast for season 2.

Evans will portray Edmund Bridgerton, late husband to Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) and father to the entire Bridgerton clan.

Netflix describes him as "a loving and devoted husband, whose true love match with Violet Bridgerton gave them eight perfect children. He's also an endlessly patient and kind father, who takes special pride in guiding his eldest son Anthony through life."

Rupert Evans Rupert Evans | Credit: Mike Pont/Getty Images

Viewers will remember that Edmund was already deceased in season 1, so it's likely Evans will appear in flashback sequences, particularly as it pertains to Anthony's (Jonathan Bailey) romance and sense of familial responsibility in his father's absence.

Evans has starred as whitelighter and protector of the witches, Harry, on the CW reboot of Charmed since 2018. Previously, he was seen in Amazon's The Man in the High Castle.

These new faces come in the wake of the news that breakout star Regé-Jean Page will not be returning next season.