Monét X Change, Katya, Jujubee, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Gottmik, Eureka, and Violet Chachki will also appear throughout season 2.

Alyssa Edwards isn't the only one sitting on a secret.

Ahead of the show's summer premiere date, VH1 has revealed in a new teaser trailer that RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race season 2 will welcome nine new celebrities to undergo radical drag transformations during weekly lip-sync smackdowns, but their identities will remain under wraps until they're eliminated from the competition — yes, Masked Singer-style — in an all-new twist to the series format.

Drag Race celebrity season 2 'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race' season 2 | Credit: World of Wonder/VH1

Mama Ru heads up the judging panel for season 2, as do longtime judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, and Ross Mathews — all as the show moves from the Main Stage to a massive studio space. Also returning to the table is RuPaul's signature "RuVeal yourself!" catchphrase that originated on All Stars 5. This time around, however, it will be spoken to eliminated Secret Celebrity competitors before they unveil who they are.

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Brooke Lynn Hytes and Jujubee on 'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race' season 2. | Credit: World of Wonder/VH1

Season 1 of Secret Celebrity Drag Race followed a much different set of rules when it debuted in 2020 with stars such as Vanessa Williams, Dustin Milligan, Loni Love, Hayley Kiyoko, and Madison Beer. Identities were revealed at the beginning of the installment, and past Drag Race personalities subsequently made them over into drag queens. They then competed in a Maxi Challenge inspired by those seen on the Emmy-winning main series (such as Snatch Game and a RuPaul roast) before a small lip-sync duel on the Main Stage to determine the winner.

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race season 2 premieres Friday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m. ET on VH1. Watch the first trailer for the new season above.

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race RuPaul on the panel for 'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race' season 2 | Credit: World of Wonder/VH1

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including weekly All Stars 7 recaps and reactions with the cast, special guests, and more.

Related content: