The judge adorably reacts to his Queer Eye for the Straight Guy costar RuVealing himself as Jackie Would: "You’re one of my favorite men in the entire world, and now you're one of my favorite women, too."

If you thought RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race couldn't get any gayer, season 2's latest episode just hosted an adorable OG Queer Eye reunion.

Friday night's installment revealed the secret identity of judge Carson Kressley's Queer Eye for the Straight Guy costar Thom Filicia as Jackie Would, the latest famous contestant to be eliminated from the ongoing competition. And the pair's sweet exchange on the stage was nothing short of a fabulous affair.

"Wait a minute, I know this Thom Filicia!" Kressley said of his castmate from the makeover show, which ran on Bravo from 2003–2007. "But, honestly, the first week, I forgot my glasses, so I was a little squinty, then I was like, wait a minute. I had no idea it was you until you started to talk. I was like, I know that regional, central New York, Finger Lakes accent!"

He finished: "You're one of my favorite men in the entire world, and now you're one of my favorite women, too."

Mentored by Drag Race season 2, All Stars 1, Drag U, All Stars 5, U.K. vs. the World, and Queen of the Universe alum Jujubee, Filicia's episode 3 performance as Jackie Would on the drag competition series landed him in the bottom against Donna Bellissima, and they lip-synced for their lives to Gwen Guthrie's "Ain't Nothin' Goin' on but the Rent," with Filicia ultimately getting the boot.

RuPaul concluded the episode by donating $5,000 to Filicia's charity of choice, the Bone Marrow & Cancer Foundation. Filicia explained that he chose the organization after donating marrow to his brother, whom he revealed is now "healthy and alive and doing very well."

Other Secret Celebrity Drag Race stars eliminated prior to Filicia's reveal include actress Loretta Devine and "Love Will Lead You back" singer Taylor Dayne.

"I felt like I had a lot to live up to, [Monét X Change is] one of the fiercest queens in the franchise and it was a lot of pressure. I was nervous," a mystery celeb previously told EW of being mentored by the All Stars 7 finalist's House of X Change on the show. "Most queens, you'll watch the show and just get to know us as our queen persona and not outside of that, so it's interesting because most queens that come onto the franchise have a persona already and present it to Mama Ru, but we're the children of the House of RuPaul, because RuPaul gave us her best queens, her best hair people, her best makeup, her best wardrobe people, and choreographers — all the people she uses. She helped name us and create us. So, we're all the daughters of RuPaul."

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race season 2 continues Friday on VH1. Keep up with EW's running list of every celebrity RuVeal so far.

